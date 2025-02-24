Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 11.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
