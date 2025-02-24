Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.