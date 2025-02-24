Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
