Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

