Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

