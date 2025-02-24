General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of General American Investors worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at $384,800. This trade represents a 63.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

