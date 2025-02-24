Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $91,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

