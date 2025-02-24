Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.35 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
