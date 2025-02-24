Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.