Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.43 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

