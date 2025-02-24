Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Stake Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HGER opened at $23.77 on Monday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

