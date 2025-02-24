Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 418.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104,267 shares during the period.

WINN stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

