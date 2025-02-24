Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.