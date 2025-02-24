Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Cut by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351,978 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.15 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

