Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.