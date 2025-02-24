Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $160.87 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

