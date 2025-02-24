Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Integer worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

