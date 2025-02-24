Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $106.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $89.82 and a 1-year high of $108.28.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.