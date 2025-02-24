iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Raised by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 12.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.31% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $517,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $329.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

