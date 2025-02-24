ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $121.01 and a one year high of $161.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

