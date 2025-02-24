John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $970.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

