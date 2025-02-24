JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $242.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

GLOB opened at $152.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Globant by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $36,510,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

