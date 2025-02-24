JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.12 and a 200-day moving average of $235.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

