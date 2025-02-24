JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 967.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 94,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPEF opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $70.16.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3881 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

