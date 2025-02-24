Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $76.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $65.55 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,933,000 after buying an additional 529,631 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,464,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.