Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kemper were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

KMPR stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

