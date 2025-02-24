Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

KMPR opened at $64.16 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

