Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

