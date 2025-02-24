Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $56,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

