Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 385.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11,822.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $149.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

