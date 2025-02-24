L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Argus raised L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

