L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Argus raised L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
