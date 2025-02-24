McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.15 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

