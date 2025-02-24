MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.06.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,260.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,867.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

