Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Merus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Merus has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

