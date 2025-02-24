Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,211.24. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

