Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Mueller Industries worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 315,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

