Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NBR opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $415.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

