Needham & Company LLC Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $170.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

OLED opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

