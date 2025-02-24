New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 618.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,429.25. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

