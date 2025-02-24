New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,404,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,540 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 963,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,616,000 after acquiring an additional 162,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

