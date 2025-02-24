New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

