New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 170,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

