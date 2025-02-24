New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

