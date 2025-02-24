New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,444 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

