New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 313 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $98.89 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

