New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Elme Communities by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Elme Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Elme Communities by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME opened at $17.11 on Monday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -514.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

