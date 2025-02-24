Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $24,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,435 shares of company stock worth $4,980,311. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

