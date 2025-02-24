Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Lessened by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,435 shares of company stock worth $4,980,311 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NTRS stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.