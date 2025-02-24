NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 251,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 809,804 shares of company stock valued at $523,576,440. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $683.62 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

