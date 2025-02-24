Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Old National Bancorp worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.